General Motors Mexico & OnStar in Partnership with Fleet Complete Launch New Fleet Management Service

"The Fleet Complete solution complements the services that General Motors offers. It is an intuitive and easy-to-use fleet management tool designed for OnStar-equipped vehicles," said Priscilla Zozaya, OnStar's Strategy, Planning and Business Manager at GM de México. The platform provides, among other things, information on the location of the vehicle, maintenance, and diagnostics of the fleet.

"Our partnership with GM has a proven track record in North America, and today we are very excited to offer the same solution to Mexican companies," said Rafael Gozzi, Vice President of Operational Efficiency for Fleet Complete Mexico. "This integration is already helping many companies reduce operating costs by better understanding what is happening to the vehicles in their fleet in real time.

This new service will be marketed exclusively for vehicles of the General Motors Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands through Chevrolet Fleet Services Dealers.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

About GM Mexico has been operating in Mexico for 85 years and employs around 21,000 people directly. It has facilities in Toluca, State of Mexico; Silao, Guanajuato; Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila; San Luis Potosí, S.L.P., and corporate offices in Mexico City. It markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brand products. Visit our website: https://media.gm.com/media/mx/es/gm/home.html

About OnStar, LLC (OnStar) is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC ("GM"). Along with its subsidiary Shanghai OnStar Telematics Co. Ltd (a joint venture between OnStar, Shanghai General Motors Co., Ltd (SGM) and Shanghai Automotive Industry), OnStar provides security, safety and mobility connectivity solutions and advanced information technology. It is available in 39 GM brand models worldwide. OnStar's main services include automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, remote door opening, turn-by-turn navigation, diagnostics, as well as other services.

Social Media

Twitter: @FleetComplete

LinkedIn: Fleet Complete

Facebook: Fleet Complete

Facebook: OnStar Mexico

Twitter: @OnStarMexico

YouTube: OnStar Mexico

SOURCE Fleet Complete

For further information: Media Contacts: Tim Kwan, Global Director Marketing, Fleet Complete, [email protected]; Alfonso Monreal, OnStar Public Relations, [email protected], Tel.: 55 1652 2527