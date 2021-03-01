General Mills Canada announces the return of cereal box collectables for the first time in 15 years

"Canadians remember the delight of sitting around the kitchen table and digging inside a cereal box to find a free and fun collectable," said Fawad Farrukh, Director of Marketing for Cereal at General Mills Canada . "By bringing back this familiar tradition, we want to generate excitement amongst Canadians, add some entertainment to the breakfast table, and take consumers back to the simpler days of their youth."

Magical experiences are the foundation of a memorable childhood. Parents can ignite the same imagination and awe they experienced as kids with their own children now when they share a bowl of quick, easy and tasty cereal. Canadians can find comfort in the classic rituals of their past while making new memories together. All free spoons are randomly inserted into specially marked boxes of cereal, giving consumers the chance and thrill of collecting all three.

Shoppers can take advantage of the free inside offer across the following flavours: Yellow Box, Honey Nut, and Multi Grain Cheerios (570g – 725g), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (591g), and Lucky Charms (526g). These limited-edition products will be available nationwide, while supplies last.

About General Mills Canada Corporation

Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario. General Mills purpose is to serve the world by making food people love. Its most popular products include CheeriosTM/MC and Honey Nut CheeriosTM/MC cereals, Nature ValleyTM/MC snacks, Yoplait® and Liberté® dairy products, and Old El PasoTM/MC Mexican products. General Mills Canada is a proud and long-time supporter of Team Canada, Concerned Children's Advertisers and United Way.

SOURCE General Mills Canada

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, inc., [email protected]