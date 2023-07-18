Call for applications now open

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Researchers in the arts are invited to submit their applications for the National Gallery of Canada's General Idea Fellowship. The fellowship is open to Canadian and international Art historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students and independent and other professionals working in the visual arts or in museology and related disciplines in the humanities and social sciences. The fellowship is in the amount of $15,000 Canadian dollars. The application deadline is August 20, 2023, and the fellow will be announced in early September 2023.

The General Idea Fellowship encourages and supports advanced research in contemporary art. Research must relate to any aspect of contemporary art, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking, artist's books and multiples, video, installation and other media, and emphasize the use and investigation of the collections of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC), including the Art Metropole Collection, the General Idea fonds, the AA Bronson collection, and related materials in the Gallery's collections.

"In conjunction with the NGC's General Idea retrospective—presently on view at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam and opening in September 2023 at the Gropius Bau, Berlin—AA Bronson established the General Idea Fellowship in 2021. It's meant to advance knowledge of the Gallery's contemporary collections, including the rich collections of artists' books and multiples in the Library and Archives, through public programming as well as other print and digital methods of dissemination," said Amy Rose, Acting Senior Manager, Library, Archives and Research Fellowship Program at the NGC. "We are looking forward to receiving applications."

Jacob Korczynski was the inaugural recipient in 2022. His research focused on Art Metropole's distribution of artists' film and video, and the intersection between that aspect of their activities and the Art Metropole Collection of artists' books, editions, and multiples. In particular, he studied a group of artists who are represented in the Art Metropole print-based collection, but whose film and video work were never circulated by Art Metropole. His research findings culminated in a talk at the NGC's Library and Archives in April 2023.

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people, and people with disabilities, are invited to apply. For more details, please visit gallery.ca.

