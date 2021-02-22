General Assembly Pizza Wants Everyone to Have Pizza

Founder and CEO Ali Khan Lalani is excited to be bringing GA Pizza to the area, he says: "I'm thrilled to be here, Guelph was 'home' for me through my formative years—I ran my first restaurant right here in Guelph, so we already feel the community's support. I've dreamt about taking GA Pizza here, in some form or other, for a long time."

Since the pizza subscription was launched in September 2020, GA Pizza has delivered over 10,000 subscription boxes, and welcomed over 3,500 members to the GA Pizza Club. Today's expansion into the Southwestern Ontario region includes delivery to postal codes N0B through N6P, with plans to expand further in the coming month, including Ottawa and surrounding areas later this Summer.

The rapid growth of GA Pizza's direct-to-consumer offering, is coupled with retail expansion across Ontario that includes Christie Pits darling Fiesta Farms; Summer pop ups in the vineyards and breweries of Niagara and PEC as well as across cottage country. Next up for "Toronto's Best Pizza" — national expansion by the end of 2021, as well as continuing to push the industry standard for sustainability forward with 100% divertible consumer packaging and compostable product packaging.

GA Pizza Subscription: How it works

Subscribers choose their stack size, delivery date, and select their pizzas. Delivery is free and subscribers enjoy easy, delicious restaurant-quality frozen pizza at home in just 5-7 minutes. Subscriptions renew every four weeks. Members can log in to their account to change pizza selections or stack size between boxes (up to 72 hours before delivery) and enjoy special membership perks and benefits like the 'Pizza of the Month' program, or the option to order additional boxes on-demand.

4 pizza stack, $9.75 per pizza or $39 per box

6 pizza stack, $9.50 per pizza or $57 per box

8 pizza stack, $9.25 per pizza or $74 per box

10 pizza stack, $9.00 per pizza or $90 per box

Free delivery, $4.99 service fee per box.

GA Pizza Subscription delivery area includes all postal codes beginning with an 'M' or 'L' and 'N' postal codes N0B through N6P in Southwestern Ontario.

About General Assembly Pizza (GA Pizza)

GA Pizza is advancing the artform of making — and delivering — personal pizza. GA Pizza opened in 2017, as a forward-thinking fast casual restaurant in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District. Today, GA Pizza offers guests and consumers seven "ways to pizza" beyond their restaurant doors — including a premium frozen pizza line available at grocers across Ontario, bespoke catering, the GA Pizza Club, home of the world's first pizza subscription service, and GA Gifting. GA's Founder & CEO, Ali Khan Lalani, is the discerning visionary behind the brand's rapid evolution while Executive Chef, Curt Martin, oversees innovation and ensures GA Pizza's signature 100% naturally leavened pizza is perfect, no matter where it's served. The future of pizza is here. Visit gapizza.com or @ga_pizza on Instagram.

