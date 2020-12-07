General Assembly Pizza launches "Give Pizza" gifting platform & expands pizza subscription across Southern Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - General Assembly Pizza (GA Pizza)—home to the world's first pizza subscription through GA Pizza Club—expands their popular frozen pizza subscription service across Southern Ontario today, and launches gift pizza subscriptions and pizza gift boxes this week (December 10).

Founder & CEO, Ali Khan Lalani, paired GA Pizza's premium, naturally leavened frozen pizza line with free monthly home delivery in September 2020 to launch the world's first pizza subscription—and with it, a modern, re-imagined pizza club: "We were met with incredible demand from across Ontario (with some inquiries as far as Australia). When over 1,000 people joined our waitlist just two weeks after our launch, we knew we had to move quickly." GA Pizza Club now delivers boxes of frozen pizza across the entirety of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Toronto) and beyond (to any home with a postal code beginning with 'M' or 'L'—plans for 'N' postal code addresses are underway and scheduled for early 2021). Customers can sign-up, choose their pies, and select their delivery date—a new subscription feature developed in response to member feedback.

GA Pizza continues to enhance their product offering and drive innovation to their premium, naturally leavened frozen pizza line. Executive Chef, Curt Martin, has added a new plant-based Margherita, featuring house-made Pumpkin seed parmesan, to the frozen pizza line and introduced a Truffle pizza for December, to kick off a new "pizza of the month" program for GA Pizza Club members.

The new GA Pizza Gifting platform includes two ways to 'Give Pizza' to friends and family this holiday —a one-time gift box product that features four Chef-curated pizza boxes and gift subscriptions. Pre-paid subscriptions are available in increments of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months and pre-selected pizza gift boxes come in two stack sizes: a 4-stack ($44) and an 8-stack ($79). Single pizza boxes and subscription deliveries can be scheduled to the day, and sent with a personalized message or kept a surprise— all at the gift giver's discretion.

Chef-Curated GA Pizza Gift Boxes: Availability & Pricing

Chef-curated gift boxes, delivered with GA Pizza greeting card and tote. Gift boxes contain a stack of 4 ($44) or 8 ($79) premium, naturally leavened frozen pizzas:

'The General' Box: Mila Margherita , Loving Cup, Sweet Heat & The Cheese Wizard

, Loving Cup, Sweet Heat & The Cheese Wizard 'The Meatatarian' Box: Loving Cup & Sweet Heat

Loving Cup & Sweet Heat 'The Veg-Out' Box: Mila Margherita , Domino Effect & The Cheese Wizard

, Domino Effect & The Cheese Wizard 'Garden Party' Box (Plant-based): Garden Smash & Marg Simpson

Gift GA Pizza Subscriptions: Availability & Pricing

The GA Pizza Subscription gift offering is a pre-paid pizza subscription and GA Pizza Club membership. Member benefits and features include: free monthly delivery, pizza of the month offerings, easily changing stack sizes and pizza order between deliveries, and special members-only offers.

The GA Pizza subscription gift offerings start at $156, for a 3-month, 4-stack subscription and go up to $1,080 for an annual 10-stack subscription.

GA Pizza Subscription: How it Works

Subscribers choose their stack size and select their pizzas and their delivery date. They can change pizza selections or stack size, pause or cancel their subscription any time before their next billing cycle.

4 pizzas, $9.75 per pizza or $39 per box

per pizza or per box 6 pizzas, $9.50 per pizza or $57 per box

per pizza or per box 8 pizzas, $9.25 per pizza or $74 per box

per pizza or per box 10 pizzas, $9.00 per pizza or $90 per box

Delivery: Customers select their delivery date (date exceptions: Sundays & Statutory Holidays). Free delivery ($10 delivery for gift boxes) to all postal codes that start with either 'M' or 'L', i.e. GTA Toronto, Markham, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Oakville, Burlington, Whitby, Barrie, St. Catharines, Caledon, Uxbridge, Woodbridge, Brampton, Hamilton, Oshawa, Georgetown, Milton, Pickering, Newmarket, Aurora.

About General Assembly Pizza (GA Pizza)

General Assembly is advancing the artform of making — and delivering — personal pizza. GA Pizza opened in 2017, as a forward-thinking fast casual restaurant in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District. Today, GA Pizza offers guests and consumers six "ways to pizza" beyond their restaurant doors — including a premium frozen pizza line available at grocers across Ontario, bespoke catering, the GA Pizza Club, home of the world's first pizza subscription service, and GA Gifting. GA's Founder & CEO, Ali Khan Lalani, is the discerning visionary behind the brand's rapid evolution while Executive Chef, Curt Martin, oversees innovation and ensures GA Pizza's signature 100% naturally leavened pizza is perfect, no matter where it's served. The future of pizza is here. Visit gapizza.com.

