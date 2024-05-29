General Assembly Pizza Expands Offerings with Iconic Toronto Favourites

Exciting Partnership Brings Together Sam James Coffee Bar and Breadhead

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - General Assembly Pizza , downtown Toronto's first fine, fast-casual pizza concept, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Sam James Coffee Bar and Breadhead Bakery . Starting Monday, June 10, General Assembly Pizza will extend its opening hours, serving Toronto's favourite independent coffee roaster, Sam James coffee, and freshly baked pastries from Lucy Kirby's Breadhead.

This partnership brings together three of Toronto's most beloved and iconic culinary brands under one roof. Guests can now enjoy a cup of expertly crafted coffee from Sam James Coffee Bar alongside mouthwatering Breadhead pastries, all in the warm and inviting atmosphere of General Assembly Pizza.

General Assembly Pizza, known for its 100% naturally-leavened sourdough, offers unique flavour profiles for its signature, hand-crafted 10-inch pizzas. Made-to-order salads and easy-to-share snacks accompany a curated, Ontario-focused wine and beer list and cocktails on tap. General Assembly Pizza is expanding morning hours and new offerings to create a Toronto-centric mini marketplace in the heart of downtown Toronto.

"We're excited to expand our offerings and provide our customers with a space to relax, enjoy great food and a strong sense of community," said Ali Khan Lalani, owner of General Assembly Pizza. "By partnering with Sam James Coffee Bar and Breadhead, we're able to offer the best of all worlds – exceptional coffee, perfectly crafted pastries, delicious pizza and our signature hospitality."

General Assembly Pizza sold its frozen pizza business in April 2023 and no longer produces or sells frozen pizzas. The team's focus is now entirely on the restaurant, creating a welcoming space for all, with a premium food and beverage program wrapped in the brand's signature hospitality.

Sam James Coffee Bar is renowned for its commitment to sourcing the finest coffee beans and expert roasting techniques. Sam James Coffee Bar will now supply General Assembly Pizza with its signature blends, exceptional coffee and equipment. Breadhead is a local favourite also known for its artisanal, naturally leavened bread and pastries made with the best local and organic ingredients. Breadhead will provide a rotating selection of freshly baked goods, including croissants, crullers and their signature bagel bombs.

"My favourite thing about General Assembly pizza is that it's a perfected classic – like our coffee," said Sam James, owner of Sam James Coffee Bar. "It just makes sense to work together, to provide an authentic Toronto experience combining warmth and competence. Bringing Breadhead on board, who only sources local ingredients, really just adds the chocolate to the croissant."

"I am incredibly excited to partner with the General Assembly because Ali and I have both had to hustle to get where we are," added Lucy Kirby, founder of Breadhead. "That's true passion and that's the kind of people I like to partner with - we're all fans of each other!"

