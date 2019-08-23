Gencan Capital Inc. - Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" – Common)

Revenues for the nine month period ended June 30, 2019 were $4,526 compared to $322,653 in the comparable 2018 period. Net Loss for the period was $78,438 compared to $31,143 in the comparable 2018 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2018 period.

As a result of the July 2018 sale of the Company's solar equipment, no solar energy generation revenue was earned during the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

For further information: Stan Abramowitz, Secretary, (416) 920-0500