BLAINVILLE, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genacol Canada Corporation Inc. is proud to announce that it has obtained a Canadian and American patent that establishes the company's capacity for innovation in joint health. Indeed, Genacol®'s AminoLock® Sequence Technology has been recognized as unique and different from other hydrolyzed collagen production methods on the market.

Genacol is proud to announce that we obtained a patent fortifying our position as a leader in joint health innovation. Our AminoLock Sequence Technology is recognized as unique and different from other fabrication methods of hydrolyzed collagen! (CNW Group/Corporation Genacol Canada)

This patent relates more specifically to our enzymatic hydrolysis technology, which results in a collagen hydrolysate with a very low molecular weight (less than 1 kilodalton) intended to prevent or reduce joint pain associated with osteoarthritis. Once again, Genacol® demonstrates that its joint care supplements not only have clinically proven efficacy, but they are also innovative.

"Genacol® has always placed science and innovation at the heart of its priorities. We are very proud of this accomplishment; it results from several years of work and investments in research and development. This patent will support our development in Canada and internationally to offer people our natural and effective solutions to take care of their joints." - Martin Vidal, President and CEO.

About Genacol Canada Corporation Inc.

Corporation Genacol Canada Inc. is a leader in developing and marketing natural health products to relieve joint pain associated with osteoarthritis and maintain joint health. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of its customers by offering them a range of innovative natural health products. Building on its success in Canada, Genacol has also developed a strong international presence with Genacol® brand products available in more than 40 countries, including Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. Moreover, the Genacol® brand is registered in 81 countries worldwide. Its success is based on its ultra-hydrolyzed AminoLock® Collagen, manufactured using an exclusive process called "AminoLock® Sequence Technology," which is an ingredient in many Genacol® products.

