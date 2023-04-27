Gen X has its moment in the sun as intergenerational wealth transfer gives them means to fuel demand in cottage country

RE/MAX Canada anticipates average residential prices in recreational markets to rise up to 0.9 per cent through the remainder of 2023

TORONTO and KELOWNA, BC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Amid the long anticipated $1 trillion transfer of wealth from Baby Boomers, coupled with the search for more-affordable housing markets, Generation X now leads the pack in recreational property transactions, with this buying cohort driving activity in 91 per cent of recreational regions surveyed, according to RE/MAX Canada's 2023 Cottage Trends Report. Historically, recreational market activity has been driven by retirees, inclusive of both Baby Boomers and Gen X (91 per cent, according to RE/MAX research conducted in 2018).

Following record-setting activity in 2022, the waters have tempered in recreational markets with 50 per cent of regions now experiencing more balanced conditions. Despite demand tapering due to economic uncertainties in the latter half of 2022 and carrying into the first quarter of 2023, RE/MAX brokers and agents anticipate consumer confidence to rise in tandem with the temperature, into "cottage season" and through the remainder of the year. Overall, average residential sale prices are expected to rise by 0.9 per cent.

As Canada continues to experience affordability challenges, 51 per cent of Canadians who own or plan to own a recreational property (47 per cent of Gen Xers) pointed to the opportunity to pass down a recreational property to family, as a key motivator to buy one, according to a Leger survey conducted on behalf of RE/MAX Canada.

"It's interesting to see Gen X gaining more of a foothold in recreational markets across Canada. Demand, coupled with the desire to own and keep these properties in the family, may further impact already low inventory levels in this segment of the market," says Christopher Alexander, President, RE/MAX Canada. "When it comes to succession planning, recreational properties are always a good addition to any real estate portfolio, especially given the long-term ROI that they typically yield, making them an excellent opportunity for inheritance aspirations as well."

The Leger survey also found that 42 per cent of current recreational property owners in Canada are holding onto their properties in the hopes of passing them down to family members, while 56 per cent have or plan to put their property in their beneficiary's name while they are alive. Three-quarters of recreational property owners (74 per cent) also feel confident that with proper succession planning, they will be able to seamlessly pass down their property to family members. In fact, 48 per cent of recreational property owners agree that working with a real estate agent has led them to consider factors such as succession planning for their properties.

According to the Leger survey, the quality of life that recreational markets offer is another appealing factor of recreational property ownership, with 36 per cent of Canadians who own or plan to own a recreational property (45 per cent of Gen X) attracted to recreational markets for the liveability they offer compared to larger city centres – a figure that is higher among prospective buyers, at 55 per cent. The top five "must-haves" among Canadians for recreational properties include affordable purchase price (43 per cent); proximity to water or waterfront (32 per cent); reasonable maintenance costs (29 per cent); proximity to needed amenities (29 per cent); and all-season access to emergency services (27 per cent).

"As the lines between recreational and residential properties become increasingly blurred in a trend that emerged during the pandemic, quality of life has become even more important," says Elton Ash, Executive Vice President, RE/MAX Canada. "As the warmer weather approaches, and economic conditions begin to stabilize, buyer confidence is returning to recreational markets."

Regional Deep Dive into Canadian Recreational Markets

RE/MAX Canada brokers and agents were asked to provide an analysis of their local market activity for the first quarter of 2023, as well as an outlook for the remainder of the year. Additional overarching regional trends include:

Retirees, families and couples are the top three consumer segments leading activity in the market - 82 per cent, 68 per cent and 55 per cent respectively.

Waterfront properties (77 per cent) and access to recreational activities (59 per cent) like skiing and water sports, are the most sought-after features of recreational markets.

Western Canada

Mirroring the conditions across the country, regions in Western Canada have either transitioned to balanced or remained favouring sellers. Specifically, Albertan cottage markets (Canmore and Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas) and Whistler, BC skew towards sellers, due to demand outpacing supply. Meanwhile, in British Columbia both Tofino and Ucluelet can attribute balanced conditions to buyers becoming more reserved and releasing pressure on demand.

Adhering to the prevailing national trend, Gen X and more specifically families, couples and retirees propel demand in Western Canada. Although sales activity has decreased across all regions, residential sale price is anticipated to remain unchanged in Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas, AB; Tofino, BC; Ucluelet, BC and Whistler, BC for the remainder of 2023. While properties in Canmore, AB may experience a rise of up to eight per cent in average residential sales prices in the remainder of 2023, due to dwindling inventory and rising consumer optimism.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,527 Canadians was completed between March 17-19, 2023, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About the 2023 RE/MAX Canada Cottage Trends Report

RE/MAX's 2023 Cottage Trends Report includes data and insights from RE/MAX brokerages. RE/MAX brokers and agents are surveyed on market activity and local developments. The overall outlook is based on the average of all regions surveyed, weighted by the number of transactions in each region. Generation X is defined as those ages 43-58, and Boomers ages 59-79.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX Canada refers to RE/MAX of Western Canada (1998), LLC, RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada, Inc., and RE/MAX Promotions, Inc., each of which are affiliates of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca .

*Baby Boomers - defined as those between 59-79 years old

**Gen X - defined as those between the ages of 43-58 years old

