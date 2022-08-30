Gems: The Art of Craig McWade at The Mezz-September 2022-1546 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - I have been an artist all of my life, beginning to draw and paint in childhood. In my teenage years I experienced an art immersion of sorts as my step-mother worked at the Winnipeg Art Gallery as an educator and curator. In my early adulthood I sought out membership to the same gallery in order to see as much art as I could and to utilize the resources of their library where I would sit and sketch.

At the WAG I was very impressed by the Tom Thomson retrospective and the Art In the Age of Van Gogh exhibition. The works presented here are the result of the years of roughly 2000-Present. Here are drawings and Acrylic and Oil Colour Paintings. My influences are many: Gustav Klimt, Vincent Van Gogh, Tom Thomson, Pablo Picasso, Emily Carr, Raoul Dufy, Egon Schiele, Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, A.Y. Jackson, and many more.

The works range in size from 4x8 in. to 36x48 in. A small coloured dot beside the painting's lower right corner indicates that it is sold. Enjoy the show!

For further information: [email protected]