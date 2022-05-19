Geminus Acquisition & Management Inc. Enters Small-Ticket Equipment Financing Market

Sonoma Capital Corp launches May 19, 2022, to bring alternative lending to an underserved market.

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Geminus Acquisition & Management ("Geminus") is excited to announce the official launch of Sonoma Capital Corp., bringing more competition to a market that needs better small-ticket equipment financing solutions.

Sonoma Capital Corp. will offer modern equipment financing solutions to the prime-credit space, by blending finance products with a common-sense lending model. These leasing solutions will be available to businesses and owner operators across Canada in Commercial, Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Healthcare sectors, who need financing to grow their businesses.

"After reviewing the equipment finance market in Canada, it was evident that the Small-Ticket Equipment Financing space was underserved; there is a need for an independent, non- bank owned, and non-public small-ticket platform. Over the last decade, many independent portfolios have been acquired by large public financial institutions and the timing is right for this launch," said Geminus CEO Randy Smyth.

Sonoma Capital has built an extraordinary executive team, including Martin Gagnon, Vice President Sales, Murray Derraugh, Vice President Risk, and Scott Clendenan, Vice President Syndication. As they lead the growth of the business, they will be supported by Geminus' Executive, Treasury, Accounting, and IT teams alongside the other funding platforms within the Geminus ecosystem.

"The people make the difference. We have proven professionals who are well-respected in our industry and know how to build great teams who are focused on the customer experience," said Martin Gagnon. "With our team now in place and equipped with common-sense lending solutions, businesses now have another choice when it comes to growing their businesses further."

About Geminus Acquisition & Management Inc.

Geminus is an independent Canadian financial company that provides consumers and businesses lending solutions across various asset types and credit classes. Headquartered in Calgary, AB, affiliates of Geminus include Arundel Capital and Arundel Quebec, a non-prime mid-ticket equipment leasing business; Stride Capital, a prime credit provider of mid-ticket equipment leases; Rhocore, an investment fund; and Solution Financial Inc., a luxury auto leasing business that focuses on leasing to international students.

About Sonoma Capital Corp.

Sonoma Capital is a coast-to-coast Canadian equipment financing and leasing provider offering a full range of financing services to equipment sellers in the prime credit space. Sonoma is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an office in Montreal, Quebec and a Canada wide sales force and broker network.

