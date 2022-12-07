Geminus Acquisition & Management Inc. announces the appointment of Terri Wilson as Vice President - Securitization

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Geminus Acquisition & Management ("Geminus") is excited to announce the hiring of senior banking executive Terri Wilson to help drive the growth of the underlying lending platforms and new opportunities in flight for 2023.

Terri previously spent over 25 years at VersaBank, where she most recently served as Vice President. In this new role at Geminus, Terri will help drive continued growth of originations and portfolios with a focus on managing securitization relationships and guiding audit and compliance directives. She will oversee the mandate to reduce complexity, improve and streamline securitization facilities, and drive both capital and operational efficiencies. Terri will assume her role January 9th, 2023.

"Terri's broad range of banking experience including secured and unsecured consumer lending in prime and non-prime markets, corporate commercial lending, asset based lending, mortgage and real estate and public sector financing will provide Geminus' existing lending platforms with valuable experience and also insights into new lending platforms in the future" said Geminus CEO Randy Smyth.

About Geminus Acquisition and Management Inc.

Geminus is an independent Canadian financial company that provides consumers and businesses lending solutions across various asset types and credit classes. Headquartered in Calgary, AB, affiliates of Geminus include Arundel Capital, a non-prime equipment leasing business; Stride Capital, a prime credit provider of equipment leases; Rhocore, an investment fund; Sonoma Capital, a prime small ticket lessor and Solution Financial Inc., a luxury auto leasing business that focuses on leasing to international students.

