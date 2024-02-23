GEEKCO WELCOMES MICHEL TIMPERIO AS BOARD MEMBER AND GRANTS OPTIONS AND RSU

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michel Timperio as director of Geekco. Mr. Timperio is a serial business entrepreneur which also held various C-level executive's roles in several business sectors, including sales, marketing, and strategic developments. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Concordia University. After leaving his position as president of Neptune Health and Wellness' medical cannabis business unit, he launched his consulting business to help young entrepreneurs navigate startup challenges. "I am very pleased to have Michel on our board of directors, and we are looking forward to benefit from his overall board administration and years of experience in addressing business challenges and growth opportunities", said André Godin Geeko's Executive Chairman of the board.

Geekco also announced the grants of an aggregate of 2,000,000 options to acquire as much class A shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.08 each, of which 1,500,000 options are granted to certain of its directors and officers, and 1,350,000 restricted share units to acquire as much class A shares of the Corporation to certain of its directors and officers. All said options and restricted share units are valid for 10 years. Options are vesting in 25% increments per completed six-month period following their issue date while 50 % of the restricted share units will vest at the first anniversary from their issue date and in 25% increments per completed six-month period thereafter.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its FlipNpik application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

