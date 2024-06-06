MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Company" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO), announces the deployment of its Tell Me application throughout the Cinema Guzzo Mega Plex in Montreal and suburban metropolitan area. All seven Guzzo Megaplex Cinema will soon be launching the TELL ME app by offering exclusive promotions and special events as an addition to its existing marketing incentive and rewards program.

« We are thrilled to welcome Cinema Guzzo Mega Plex as a distinguishes leader from the cinematographic industry to our social marketing platform TELL ME. Our platform leverages cutting-edge geolocation technology and real-time notifications to align consumer interest with promotional incentives offers and jobs available at nearby businesses. This strategic partnership promises to deliver significant visibility and measurable results. This allows us to diversify our offering and introduce Guzzo cinemas to the Tell Me community » says Mario Beaulieu CEO of Geekco.

« Our innovative marketing tool is designed to effectively respond to the commercial needs of the community and to be a daily tool for our users » he adds in closing.

« Mr. Vincent Guzzo, CEO of Cinema Guzzo, emphasizes that innovation has been the cornerstone of our company legacy. Our commitment to consumer loyalty programs is a testament to our strategic marketing initiatives. With TELL ME, we discovered a multitasking app that will offer numerous advantages. It allows us to connect with young consumers in a innovative way, increase our visibility and recruit our future employees. It empowers both loyal and potential customers by leveraging contemporary tools to navigate their consuming decisions and shared rewards experiences. This marketing solution is adept at addressing the current demands, adapting to the evolving market dynamics, and catering to behavioral trends of the new generation » stated, Vincent Guzzo.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. TELL ME allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Geekco's app generates traffic and visibility to the businesses while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

ABOUT CINÉMAS GUZZO

Cinémas Guzzo is a renowned family business, founded in Quebec in 1974. The popular chain of 10 cinemas is part of the Guzzo brand, which includes Groupe Guzzo Construction, Notte in bianco, Guzzo Nano Research, Mr. Sunshine Corporation, Cinémas Guzzo Streaming and Cinémas Guzzo Les films, in addition to interests in Pizzeria Giulietta, Love Food to Go and Ruddy Lad Co.

