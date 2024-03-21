LAVAL, QC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation – (the « Company » or « Geekco ») (TSXV: GKO), announces the deployment of its Tell Me application throughout Québec and its entry into the Ontario market by serving the complete network of its partner Poulet Rouge. Starting today, all restaurants in the chain will use Tell Me to introduce their brand and products to the Tell Me community.

« Poulet Rouge is a growing Quebec restaurant chain, innovative and popular with young consumers. Today, we are very proud to extend our collaboration to their entire network and thus be able to introduce Poulet Rouge to our users throughout Quebec and Ontario. This support for Tell Me from a brand with such notoriety motivates us to continue our efforts and our development. In the coming weeks, we will offer new features as well as the arrival of new partners with the aim of becoming an everyday tool for users and merchants. » says Mr. Mario Beaulieu, CEO.

« We would also like to point out that we will be present this weekend in partnership with Poulet Rouge at Happening Marketing which is being held at HEC. This University competition is the most important in Eastern Canada. A great initiative directly linked to our target customers. » he adds in closing.

« Innovation is at the heart of each of our initiatives. This is where Tell Me comes into its own because it is innovative, easy to use and connected with young consumers. It will allow us to introduce our brand to young people, attract new customers to our branches and recruit our future employees. Tell Me is part of our initiatives to generate growth and our constant efforts to satisfy and get closer to our customers, our franchisees, our employees and the community. Taking advantage of the visibility offered by Tell Me while helping to stimulate the economy in each city and each neighborhood throughout our network is, in our opinion, a winning formula." mentioned Mrs. Karine Dubé, Local marketing director of Poulet Rouge.

Chief Financial Officer

Geeko is pleased to announce the appointment of Faycal Salek as Chief Financial Officer.

Faycal Salek has been a member of the Quebec CPA order (CPA) since 2004. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration as well as a specialized graduate diploma in public accounting from the Ecole des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC). He is a consultant to small and medium-sized public and private companies in accounting, financing and financial analysis. Faycal acted as CFO for several companies including the GSoft Group and the Hitlab Group. He also served as deputy director of professional inspection for the Ordre des CPA du Québec as well as director and president of the audit committee of Perlite Canada Inc., a crude and expanded perlite and vermiculite producer, while it was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Concurrently with this appointment, effective immediately, Geekco announces the departure of Xavier Harland, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Geekco management would like to thank him for his contribution to the organization.

Geekco also announced the grant to Mr. Salek of an aggregate of 150,000 options to acquire as much class A shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.08 each. All said options are valid for 10 years. Options are vesting in 25% increments per completed six-month period following their issue date.

ABOUT POULET ROUGE

With its network of 42 branches across the province of Quebec and Ontario, Poulet Rouge stands out for its tasty bowls of grilled chicken prepared to the customer's taste and in front of them. Their bowls are bursting with real, fresh ingredients: Canadian halal chicken tenders, nourishing whole grains, crunchy vegetables and delectable flavors. At Poulet Rouge, quality can be tasted, heard and seen! The company does everything it can to build relationships with its customers and make a real impact in our communities. Poulet Rouge is good! Good for the body, the mind and the community.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its FlipNpik application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

SOURCE Geekco Technologies inc

For further information: Corporation Geekco Technologies, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone : (514) 402-6334, Email : [email protected]