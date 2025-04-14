GEEKCO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) today announces preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Based on preliminary financial information, Geekco anticipates:

No revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 , compared to ($20,000) for the same period in the previous year. No revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 , compared to $6,819 for the previous year;





, compared to for the same period in the previous year. No revenue for the fiscal year ended , compared to for the previous year; Adjusted EBITDA between ($100,000) and ($110,000) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 , compared to ($486,000) for the same period in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA between ($1,400,000) and ($1,500,000) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 , compared to ($1,830,000) for the previous year.

The preliminary unaudited financial results in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and are subject to revision upon finalising the closing procedures and audit of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The preliminary unaudited financial results in this press release have been prepared by Geekco and its management on a reasonable basis, reflecting their best estimates and judgments.

Previous Private Placement

Further to its press release dated February 3, 2025, the Corporation concurrently announces that it will not be pursuing with additional closings for its previously announced private placement pursuant to which $350,000 was raised.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its Tell Me application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

Forward Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measures commonly used by financial analysts in evaluating a company's performance and ability to service and incur indebtedness.

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Geekco's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding Geekco's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk, many of which are beyond the Geekco's control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to Geekco, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Geekco currently expects. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Geekco will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require Geekco to do so. For more details on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the Risks and Uncertainties section in the MD&A of Geekco's financial report for the period ended September 30, 2024.

