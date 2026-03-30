GEEKCO ANNOUNCES MAJOR UPDATE TO ITS TELLME APPLICATION

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation ("the Company" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) is pleased to announce the release of the latest and most innovative update of its TellMe application, now available on the App Store and Google Play. With its enhanced features, TellMe appeals to a broader audience, both across diverse age groups and a wide range of businesses from independent stores to large chains and big-box stores. The application redefines the interaction between consumers and merchants by delivering a more dynamic, intuitive, and accessible experience. TellMe is becoming an everyday tool for users, enabling them to discover deals, take advantage of exclusive offers, and access nearby job opportunities at any time. For merchants, it serves as a unique platform to increase visibility and effectively connect with their target audience.

This update allows merchants to effortlessly and cost-effectively broadcast their weekly offers, reaching targeted audiences with high precision through our interactive map and advanced geolocation-based notification system. Consumers benefit from a personalized experience, with the ability to create favorites and access real-time promotions nearby--whether from their preferred stores or new discoveries. TellMe also empowers merchants to plan, manage, and optimize promotional campaigns aligned with strategic moments or specific events, helping to increase traffic during slower periods and maximize operational profitability. TellMe also features a job module that allows users to share their profiles and resumes directly with merchants, along with a comprehensive system for managing and processing subscriptions online, and an intelligent business structuring framework to deploy marketing strategies at the national, regional, and local levels. In addition, TellMe offers advanced data collection and customer satisfaction survey tools to help merchants optimize operations, marketing performance, and the overall customer experience. It also enables the creation of interactive shopping zones on a map similar to virtual shopping centers that aggregate all offers available within a given area, helping attract new consumers and drive traffic to those locations and finally, TellMe, provides also a centralized access to merchant loyalty programs.

«This update combines innovation, simplicity, and performance to offer merchants a solution that is effective, accessible, and cost-efficient. It represents the evolution of a forward-looking vision, shaped by numerous projects and enriched by meaningful exchanges with consumers and merchants. Our goal is clear: to redefine how consumers and merchants engage and interact within the marketplace, delivering a differentiated, value-driven experience in a unique ecosystem. » said Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer.

«Imagine an app, a central hub where you can simultaneously increase your visibility, generate new foot traffic, recruit your future employees with ease, and transform your customers into true brand ambassadors. Benefit from flexible strategies deployed at the national, regional, or local level, boost traffic during slower periods, and access concrete results and measurable data to continuously optimize your performance and strategies. That's TellMe! » he added.

«TellMe is ready for large-scale deployment. We invite merchants from key sectors -- including restaurants, retail stores, convenience stores, hospitality, health and beauty, banking and insurance, telecommunications, shopping centers and big-box retailers, as well as professional services -- to join us. Together, let's build the TellMe community and place your brand, along with each of your locations, at the heart of social and economic life in cities and neighborhoods within an innovative and value-driven ecosystem » he concluded.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com

SOURCE Geekco Technologies inc

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected]