NEW PROPOSED SHARES FOR DEBT AND CLOSING OF A SHARES FOR DEBT WITH AN INSIDER

MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO) announces that it has agreed with Henri Harland, through Gestion Harland Inc., to initiate steps toward settling a portion of unpaid royalties due to Gestion Harland Inc. for an aggregate amount of $223,025 into 4,460,500 Class A share of the share capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") at a price per share of $0.05 each (the "SFD"). In this manner, Geekco intends to preserve cash and strengthen Geekco's balance sheet. Each issued Common Share will be subject to a four-month and one-day resale restriction period from the closing date of the SFD under the applicable securities laws. The SFD is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and any other applicable regulatory approvals.

Geekco is also pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced share for debt with Mario Beaulieu, whereby Geekco has settled a portion of unpaid net compensation for his employment as officer of Geecko for an aggregate amount of $20,112.52 into 402,250 Common Shares at a price per share of $0.05 each. Each issued Common Share is subject to a four-month and one-day resale restriction period from the closing date.

Should the SFD occur, Henri Harland, owner of more than 10% of the Corporation's securities, would subscribe, indirectly through Gestion Harland Inc., to 4,460,500 Common Shares for gross proceeds of $223,025. Should the SFD close, his shareholding, directly and indirectly, would increased by approximately 3.2% to reach 18.5% on an undiluted basis (by 2.9% to reach 22.1% on a partly diluted basis). Such transaction is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Corporation's securities are listed on the TSXV and the fair market value of any security issued to, or the consideration paid, as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. The Corporation did not file a material change report pertaining to the insider's interest more than 21 days before the closing of the SFD, as the details of this insider's participation had not been confirmed at that time. The board members of the Corporation unanimously reviewed the state of the financial market and determined that the terms and conditions of the SFD, including the subscription of the related party, were fair and equitable and represented the best strategic financing option available. In addition, neither the Corporation nor the said related party has knowledge of any material information concerning the Corporation or its securities that have not been generally disclosed.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com

SOURCE Geekco Technologies inc

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected]