GEEKCO ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A'S

MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO) announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Corporation will file, on or before April 29, 2026, restated (i) audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") to record an impairment of an intangible asset with finite life during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024; and (ii) the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A" and, together with the Financial Statements, the "Restated Documents") to analyze and discuss the impact of the impairment related to the intangible asset and the effects of this change on the company's financial position.

Following the impairment test, the Corporation recognized an impairment loss of $1,142,034 with respect to TellMe application for the year ended December 31, 2024 resulting to a value in use of $654,341.

The effect of the above restatements will impact the sum of the non-current assets of the statement of financial position but not the Corporation's ongoing operations, the overall cash position, or the net cash flows from operating, investment or financing activities on the statement of cash flows. Further details will be provided in the notes to the Financial Statements once refiled. The Restated Documents will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com

SOURCE Geekco Technologies inc

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected]