GED TESTING SERVICE THANKS LEARNERS AND EDUCATORS AS CANADA GED TEST ENDS ON MAY 3

More than 170,000 Canadians earned their high school equivalency certificates since 2002

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Canadian GED test officially ends on Friday, May 3 after decades of serving adult learners pursuing a high school equivalency diploma, which has opened doors to greater careers and academic opportunities. During that time more than 170,000 Canadians have changed their lives with greater educational and workforce opportunities by earning their GED credential.

"We are so proud to have been a part of the accomplishments these learners and the provincial education ministries, said CT Turner, Vice President of GED Global Operations and Assessment Services. "This pathway has been a powerful tool to enter in-demand careers, training and universities and boosting the economic prospects for Canadian GED grads and their families. This is the very heart of the GED program."

As the Canadian version of the GED test sunsets, a new testing program is set to launch. The Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) will be developed in Canada and administered independently by most provinces. Learners who started their GED exams, but haven't passed them all will not lose momentum, as their GED scores can be combined with the CAEC for up to three years.

There is deep appreciation and honor for the test administrators, adult educators, program providers, and teachers who have helped many adult learners along the way. These heroes worked tirelessly to guide students toward their greater potential. "I don't feel this is a sad breakup. Each community offering the GED created opportunities for the learners who attend, ultimately benefiting the overall economy," shared Laura Burris, executive director of the Central Valley Adult Learning Association, New Brunswick, in a letter.

While this specific chapter between GED Testing Service and Canada closes, we continue to work together. For example, hundreds of international GED grads from around world continue to apply to Canadian universities.

We also believe there are other ways and opportunities to serve in the future. We have new and innovative programs, such as the GED to tech apprenticeship and green energy jobs; work with some of the world's largest and most recognizable employers through the GEDWorks program to upskill workers; pilots that utilize AI for individualized coaching and tutoring. Soon these types of programs could also benefit adult learners and employers in Canada.

"We take pride in being part of a broader community spanning provinces, states, and countries striving to enhance literacy and provide professional and employment growth opportunities to all," said Burris.

