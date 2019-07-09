Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Update to Board of Directors

CALGARY, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX: GXE) today announces changes to the Board of Directors of Gear effective immediately.

Gear is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Robinson, P. Eng. to the Board of Directors of Gear. Mr. Robinson has a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and has been a petroleum engineer for over 35 years. Mr. Robinson brings a broad range of technical and business leadership experience to Gear including an extensive background in both Reservoir and Operations Engineering as well as exposure to multiple producing basins in Canada and the United States. Mr. Robinson most recently held the role of Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer of Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. from 2006 to 2018.

Don Gray, Chairman of the Board of Gear Energy commented, "I have worked closely with Scott for many years and feel strongly that he will be a great addition to Gear's Board."

Gear also announces the resignation of John O'Connell from the Board of Directors of Gear. Mr. O'Connell joined the Board of Directors of Gear in July 2016 upon completion of the plan of arrangement with Striker Exploration Corp. Management and Board of Directors of Gear would like to thank Mr. O'Connell for his contributions to Gear over the last three years and wish him success in his future endeavours.

Gear Energy Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Gear trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GXE.

