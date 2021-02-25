Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Publication of Monthly Update to Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that its regular monthly update to shareholders is available on the Company's website at https://gearenergy.com/updates/.

Since November of 2014 Gear has distributed a regular monthly update to shareholders via email that includes certain operational and financial information and regular insights from management on the Company and the industry in general. These updates are intended to provide investors knowledge of the status of their investment in Gear.

SOURCE Gear Energy Ltd.

For further information: Ingram Gillmore, President & CEO, 403-538-8463; David Hwang, Vice President Finance & CFO, 403-538-8437; Email: [email protected], Website: www.gearenergy.com

Related Links

http://www.gearenergy.com/

