Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Completion of its Borrowing Base Review
Nov 27, 2019, 09:25 ET
CALGARY, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX: GXE) today is pleased to announce that it has completed its semi-annual borrowing base review and no changes have been made to its $90 million credit facilities.
ABOUT GEAR ENERGY LTD.
Gear Energy Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Gear trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GXE.
For further information: Gear Energy Ltd., Ingram B. Gillmore, President and Chief Executive Officer, (403) 538-8463; David Hwang, Vice President Finance & CFO, (403) 538-8437
