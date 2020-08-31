Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Completion of August 31, 2020 Redetermination of Credit Facilities
Aug 31, 2020, 08:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that the syndicated credit facilities redetermination scheduled for August 31, 2020 has been completed with no changes to the borrowing base. The next regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination date is November 30, 2020 with the maturity date remaining May 28, 2021.
SOURCE Gear Energy Ltd.
For further information: Gear Energy Ltd., Ingram B. Gillmore, President and Chief Executive Officer, (403) 538-8463; David Hwang, Vice President Finance & CFO, (403) 538-8437