Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified for trading on the OTCQX Market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC"). Gear's common shares previously traded through the OTC's Pink market. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is expected to provide more transparent trading for Gear's U.S. investors. Gear's common shares begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "GENGF."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Gear on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information about Gear can also be found on Gear's website at www.gearenergy.com and on Gear's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com

For further information: Ingram Gillmore, President & CEO, 403-538-8463; David Hwang, Vice President Finance & CFO, 403-538-8437, Email: [email protected], Website: www.gearenergy.com

