The partnership, negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business (CSB), will kick off ahead of Canada's first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers match of 2022 on January 27 and will see GE Appliances become the most recognized supporter of soccer in Canada at all levels. Since 2019, GE has been committed to growing the sport in Canada and has partnered with professional teams across the country, developed academy-level programming to uplift youth players and run charitable programs within the communities.

"When we started out, we were clear we wanted to take our sponsorship of soccer to the next level. GE Appliances wanted to go beyond being a typical corporate sponsor," said Bob Park, Chief of Brands for GE Appliances Canada. "We want to be a true supporter, committed to developing and elevating the beautiful game in Canada and on the world stage. Whether it's the National Teams or our fiercely dedicated soccer fans, Canadians have an unrivaled passion for this sport. GE Appliances has always had a relentless dedication to quality and innovation, our partnership with Canada Soccer was a natural fit."

Soccer is one of the fastest growing participatory sports in Canada, and this year will mark an exciting chapter for Canada Soccer as the Men's National Team is set to continue on the road toward the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in the coming months, while the Women's National Team has its sights set on the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia / New Zealand 2023™.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming GE Appliances Canada as a partner and an official supporter of the Canadian Soccer community," said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. "GE Appliances strives to instill quality and excellence in everything they do, values that we bring on and off the pitch each and every day. With a shared passion for the advancement of the sport in Canada, we can't wait to work together to bring this partnership to life."

The multi-year partnership between GE Appliances and Canada Soccer will launch with in-stadium branding and signage during home matches as well as broadcast integration and will be followed by PR, digital and social media executions in the months to come.

"We welcome GE Appliances Canada as an official partner of Canada Soccer's National Teams," said Shaun Guest, Vice President, Canadian Soccer Business. "GE's commitment and investment in soccer in Canada is something we appreciate and look forward to working with them."

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under the GE®, Haier, Café® and Monogram® brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers and air conditioners. For more information, visit geappliances.ca.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com .

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are core to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including its national teams, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League – Canada's professional men's soccer league that debuted coast-to-coast in April 2019.

