GE APPLIANCES CANADA AND CANADA SOCCER ANNOUNCE DETAILS OF INCREMENTAL SUPPORT FOR WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

Supplemental funding was offered by the brand in March

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In March of this year, Canada Soccer sponsor GE Appliances Canada announced that the brand was prepared to direct an incremental $100,000 of funding to support the Women's National Team programming in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Today, GE Appliances and Canada Soccer are pleased to announce that they have finalized an agreement to allocate those new funding dollars.

The funding will be directed to support the Women's National Team across three key pillars: sports science and medical innovation, technical innovation and cultural innovation (including support and wellness programming for players on the road for the duration of the World Cup and Preparation Camp). In addition, a portion of the dollars will support Women's National Team player appearances as part of a new mentorship program GE Appliances is developing.

"We've made our position incredibly clear," said Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer at GE Appliances Canada. "The time for us all to show up, for our sport and its players, is now. We're incredibly thankful to Canada Soccer for the collaborative response to this offer. We're proud to be able to stand behind our Women's National Team where - and when - they need it most."

The funding allocation was determined after extensive consultation with Canada Soccer's Women's National Team support staff.

"As we prepare to represent Canada on the world's stage, supporting our players with the best possible environments and resources will be critical to our performance," said Bev Priestman, Women's National Team Head Coach. "We are incredibly thankful to the entire GE Appliances Canada team for their partnership and support, which will help us leverage key innovations as we continue our journey into Australia."

The funding agreement comes in advance of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, which kicks off in July. This new $100,000 commitment is in addition to GE Appliances Canada's existing commitments to Canada Soccer, and to the sport overall. The brand has been a corporate partner of the national organization since early 2022 and is a sponsor of all three of Canada's MLS teams.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. GE Appliances is committed to developing and elevating the sport of soccer in Canada and on the world stage. The brand is a proud sponsor of the Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, CF Montreal and Canada Soccer. For more information, visit geappliances.ca .

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com .

