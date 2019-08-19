GCcoworking: Collaborative sites providing federal employees with flexible and alternative workplaces in the National Capital Region are now open

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility visited four GCcoworking sites in the National Capital Region (NCR). Mr. MacKinnon was accompanied by local members of Parliament as he toured locations in Gatineau, Ottawa East, Ottawa South and Ottawa West. Currently, three of the sites are open and operational: Downtown Ottawa, Ottawa South and Ottawa West.

Officially launched in June 2019 in Ottawa, GCcoworking is a two-year pilot project for Government of Canada employees. Federal employees from participating departments have access to shared alternative workspaces in the NCR, as well as in regions across Canada. These sites serve as a temporary touchdown point for employees travelling between meetings or as a temporary workspace for employees who telework and need access to boardrooms or other office amenities.

By the end of summer 2019, two additional GCcoworking sites will be operational at the following locations:

480 De La Cité Boulevard ( Gatineau )

) Place d'Orléans (Ottawa East)

GCcoworking provides greater flexibility in where and how employees work so they can be as productive as possible in delivering programs and services to Canadians.

Quotes

"The government values the important work federal employees do on behalf of Canadians, and the five GCcoworking locations in the National Capital Region provide public servants with flexible, innovative and accessible workspaces. High enrollment at the first location demonstrates success of the pilot program and shows that the government values the opinion of employees and is committed to investing in the workplace of the future."

Steven MacKinnon

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

Quick facts

Over the past decade, the private sector has seen benefits from coworking, such as flexibility, increased collaboration and a sense of community among its users. The positive impact experienced by the private sector has inspired Public Services and Procurement Canada to pilot coworking within the Government of Canada .

. GCcoworking is a two-year pilot project through which five coworking sites will be established in the NCR and five other coworking sites in regions across the country: Toronto, Ontario ; Vancouver, British Columbia ; Edmonton, Alberta ; Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ; and Laval, Quebec . These sites will open throughout the current and next year, for a period of two years.

; ; ; ; and . These sites will open throughout the current and next year, for a period of two years. Participating employees can also access the locations during inclement weather conditions or when there are significant traffic delays. This pilot is an opportunity for participating departments to contribute to building a flexible and collaborative public service.

Associated links

