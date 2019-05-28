GBS Global Biopharma and National Research Council of Canada Begin Preclinical Studies on Chronic-Neuropathic Pain Therapies

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. ("GBS Global"), a Canadian-based subsidiary of GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), announced preclinical studies on their proprietary chronic-neuropathic pain formulations in collaboration with the National Research Council ("NRC") Canada under the direction of Dr. Lee Ellis at NRC laboratories in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Growing public and government concerns regarding opioid abuse make novel pain treatments a promising field of research and development. Because people are living longer around the world, the global chronic pain treatment market is expected to reach $105.9 billion by 2024.

"Bringing our chronic-neuropathic pain formulations into preclinical animal studies is an important milestone in the development of these patent-pending, time-released formulations," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of GBS Global. "We are very fortunate to be working with Dr. Ellis on this important project because of his unique experience in developing novel animal models for studying pain therapies and his track record of publications on the efficacy of cannabinoid-based therapies. Dr. Ellis and his team have also been performing preclinical animal testing on the safety and efficacy of GBS Global's Parkinson's disease therapies, so we know that they are great collaborators."

Providing sustained relief from chronic-neuropathic pain would bring quality of life to tens of millions of patients throughout the world who suffer from conditions such as fibromyalgia, spine compression-related neuropathy, post-herpetic neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy; as well as, cancer-related and HIV/AIDS-related neuropathies.

"The disease models that have been and are being developed at the NRC are designed to provide novel platforms for the initial screening of potential therapeutics," said Dr. Ellis. "We have shown that these animal models can be used to test the effectiveness of cannabinoids, and we are looking forward to evaluating how the results compare to GBS Global's time-released formulations."

GBS Global's orally-administrated, time-released, chronic-neuropathic pain formulations use nanotechnology to encapsulate the cannabis-based ingredients within a polymeric matrix to: 1) avoid digestion of the active ingredients; 2) target their absorption; 3) prolong blood circulation; and 4) provide a slow and steady release of active molecules. This medicine could be a game changer for people who suffer from chronic-neuropathic pain.

GBS Global Biopharma, Inc, is a cannabinoid medicine development company located in Ottawa, Canada. Cannabinoid medicine is new science featuring 480+ active ingredients modulating GPCR and Ionotropic receptors involved in many disease conditions and notably those with no treatment or related to opioid addiction. GBS Global proprietary HTS/in Silico platform generates APIs for medical cannabis, nutraceutical supplement and prescription drug markets. The company currently has Rx programs in late pre-clinical and OTC programs at the formulation stage. GBS is working with nanotech time-released and rapid dissolve technology for effective oral delivery of their formulations. To learn more, go to: https://gbsglobalbiopharma.com .

Recognized globally for research and innovation, Canada's NRC is a leader in the development of an innovative, knowledge-based economy for Canada through science and technology. As home to Canada's national research laboratories, the NRC undertakes and promotes research and development in support of the Canadian science and technology community, in matters affecting the design, manufacture, performance, use and safety of its science and technology.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: https://gbsciences.com.

