GBM Health Holding Announces $1.5M Innovate BC Grant to Advance Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine and Sustainable Biotech

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - GBM Health Holding, a global leader in integrated healthcare innovation, is proud to announce that its subsidiaries Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd(Operating business as: "Gene Bio Medical") and Geno10X Bioscience Inc have been awarded a combined $1.5 million CAD in funding from Innovate BC. The grants, part of Innovate BC's Ignite Program, will accelerate the development of cutting-edge clean technology and life sciences solutions poised to transform healthcare and environmental sustainability.

Driving Innovation Across Precision Medicine and Biotech

The funding supports two pioneering projects:

Gene Bio Medical – Advancing a next-generation AI-powered diagnostic platform for early detection of chronic diseases, leveraging proprietary biomarker algorithms to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.



Geno10X Bioscience Inc – Scaling its sustainable bioreactor technology, which uses synthetic biology to produce high-value pharmaceuticals with 80% lower carbon emissions compared to traditional methods.

"This recognition from Innovate BC underscores our commitment to solving critical challenges at the intersection of human health and planetary sustainability," said Jessica Hu, CEO of GBM Health Holding. "By combining Gene Bio Medical's precision diagnostics with Geno10X's green biomanufacturing, we're not only pushing scientific boundaries but also creating scalable solutions that benefit both patients and the environment."

Strategic Impact and Market Potential

Gene Bio Medical's project aligns with British Columbia's growing leadership in digital health, with potential applications across North America and Asia-Pacific markets. Meanwhile, Geno10X's bioreactor innovation addresses urgent global demand for decarbonized drug production, a sector projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. Both initiatives are expected to generate high-value jobs in BC and strengthen partnerships with academic institutions, including the University of British Columbia.

About GBM Health Holding

GBM Health Holding is a Vancouver-based conglomerate driving innovation across precision medicine, genomics, and sustainable biotechnology. Through subsidiaries like Gene Bio Medical and Geno10X, the company bridges advanced R&D with commercial solutions that prioritize health equity and environmental stewardship. Learn more at: https://www.innovatebc.ca/en/news/innovate-bc-awards-1.5m-to-five-research-development-projects-advancing-clean-tech-and-life-sciences-solutions-in-british-columbia.

SOURCE Gene Bio Medical

Media Contact: Sourabh Banerjee, CEO of Geno10X Bioscience Inc., GBM Health Holding, Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-604-370-0166