GBLT Receives Shareholder Approval for Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") announces that minority shareholders have approved the voluntary delisting (the "Delisting") of the common shares of the Company from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Approval for the delisting was received at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on April 26, 2024. Subject to final approval of the TSXV, the delisting is expected to take effect at the close of markets on or about May 13, 2024.

For further information regarding the Delisting, readers are encouraged to review the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting. The Circular is available under the SEDAR+ profile for GBLT at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that Kyle Appleby has resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, and is replaced by Sven Carbow, the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Delisting. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will continue with the Delisting or receive the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals to proceed with the Delisting. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]