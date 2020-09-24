GBLT Receives €275,000 Order with Office Supply Retailer

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company"), a global distributer of mobile energy solutions and Personal Protection Equipment ("PPE") products, is pleased to announce that it has received an order from a French office supply company Alterburo for €275,000. GBLT will deliver its unique Dr. Senst brand of protective masks and anticipates follow-up orders from Alterburo upon full turnover of this first order.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, GBLT entered into the PPE industry in March of this year to match demand from existing and new clients for products such as masks, sanitizers and thermometers. Due to sustained demand from the existing distribution network, GBLT has relaunched its Dr. Senst brand of products to offer distributers and retailers a branded, trusted solution.

"Our Dr. Senst brand of personal protective equiptment is quickly becoming a trusted brand for distributers to offer their clients as demand for face masks continues to grow throughout Europe due to both changing consumer behavior and government regulations," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corporation. "Consumers are now becoming more conscious of protecting themselves against COVID-19 through simple actions such as wearing a protective mask. Coupled with government regulations throughout the world requiring masks in public, distributers such as Alterburo are looking to brands such as Dr. Sesnt to offer their clients to provide a sense of security."

About GBLT:

GBLT, indirectly through its operating company, GBT GmbH, is a diversified lighting and battery company and the official licensee for Polaroid light products (LED and all other lighting technology including retail and projects), Polaroid energy storage systems (mobile and fixed systems), and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products (such as batteries).

GBT is focused on capitalizing on the current global trends in the rapidly growing energy storage and lighting sectors through the branding, sale and distribution of electronic products, including some under private labels, for residential and commercial markets. Through its licensing and branding partnership with Polaroid for lighting and mobile energy storage products, GBT has an immediate focus on launching its line of energy storage products in Europe, North America and internationally. GBT is also pursuing various large global commercial lighting projects.

