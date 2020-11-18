GBLT Corp. Introduces New Line of Patent-Protected Disinfectant Products

TORONTO, ON and DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a new line of patent-protected disinfectant products under the Dr. Senst brand of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) solutions. The product line includes hand sanitizers, disinfection wipes and sprays for surface areas. All products have been developed under a medical grade standard as they exceed a 99.99% effectiveness rate compared to many competitors that typically offer only 99.9% effectiveness.

The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD $3.6B by 2025.1

Conventional disinfectants are immediately effective but only for a short period of time. Dr. Senst's branded disinfectants are able to last up to 10-days as a result of its proprietary anti-microbial effect. Dr. Senst Surface Disinfection establishes an ultra-thin film with a lasting effect. Using sol-gel technology, the biocides used to kill the germs are embedded in the porous structure of the developing sponge-like sol-gel and are washed out again when coming into contact with water.

"Disinfectants are a logical product expansion for us after building a strong reputation for face-masks and we are very excited about the prospect these solutions present for GBLT," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "Many disinfectant solutions on the market, while immediately effective, are not long-lasting and ultimately require reapplication relatively quickly. As we have seen in areas where lockdown restriction are lifted, this requires constant breaks in the day to allow for reapplication and ultimately takes away hours of operation for businesses and institutions that have already been drastically impacted. With our solution, we can confidently tell our customers that our applications are effective for up to 10-days, leaving more time to focus on business rather than shutting doors for cleaning."

The number of infections from microorganisms has increased rapidly over the past several years along with the outbreak of infectious diseases and viruses such as COVID-19, H1N1 and Ebola. Up to 800,000 patients fall ill every year on nosocomial infections in German hospitals alone. Methicillian-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections have risen dramatically from 1.7% in 1990 to in excess of 20% today in developed countries. Due to these factors, the disinfectant market continues to grow drastically and new and novel solutions are required to address this market.

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]