GBLT Corp. Expands PPE Suite of Products Under the Dr. Senst Brand

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has added a proprietary line of insect repellent products to its Dr. Senst brand of Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") solutions. The addition of this new and innovative product line results from successful adoption and strong brand loyalty from existing Dr. Senst branded PPE products, including thermometers and masks, that are currently for sale through Europe's largest retailers. Dr. Senst branded insect repellent offers a patented depot effect that prevents bug bites for up to 24 hours, making it one of the longest lasting solutions available on the market.

The Company will offer three initial products at launch:

Dr. Senst Mosquito Stop Scent Screen: A proprietary cream blend that can be applied to the skin directly. The blend has a lasting impact of up to 9 hours and has been dermatologically tested.

Dr. Senst Mosquito-Tick Protection: A spray on solution that lasts up to 24 hours and is effective against both mosquito and ticks. This proprietary blend is enriched with high-quality skincare treaments and is 100% DEET free.

Dr. Senst Stitch Acute: A proprietary afterbite solution that relives, disinfects and cares for the affected skin area.

"Mosquito and bug bites have become a growing nueisance throughout Europe over the last several years, directly resulting from global warming, and is a logical inclusion in our Dr. Senst brand of PPE," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "Our proprietary blends have been tested and proven to be highly effective as both preventative and reactive against bug bites. This is not only an issue in Europe, but has applications globally and we believe that GBLT can help meet this demand for a long-lasting insect repellent throughout the global market. We believe this brand of products can become an incredibly valuable part of our PPE solutions long-after the COVID-19 pandemic winds down."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]

