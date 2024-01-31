GBLT Corp.- EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO, DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - SWT AG, which is beneficially owned by Dr. Thilo Senst (the "Acquiror"), makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

The Acquiror advises that on January 29, 2024, he disposed of beneficial ownership of, and control over 33,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of GBLT Corp. (the "Issuer") for an aggregate purchase price of CAD$1,320,000 (the "Disposal"). The Disposal was made pursuant to a private share purchase agreement dated January 29, 2024, whereby the Acquiror, sold an aggregate of 33,000,000 Common Shares to three separate individuals at a price of CAD$0.04 per Common Share. The Common Shares are listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Immediately before the completion of the Disposal, the Acquiror beneficially owned or controlled 74,441,206 Common Shares either in his own name or through SWT AG, a corporation controlled by the Acquiror. As a result of the Disposal, the Acquiror beneficially owns and has control over 41,364,445 Common Shares representing approximately 36.50% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquiror will review his holdings from time to time and may, in the future, increase or decrease his ownership or control over securities of the Issuer as circumstances dictate. An early warning report will be filed under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Dr. Thilo Senst

SOURCE GBLT Corp.