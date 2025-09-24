MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - gbi, a Quebec consulting engineering firm, is proud to announce that it has won first prize in the Large Projects category at the gala of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), held in Cape Town, South Africa.

This prestigious recognition was awarded for the design and implementation of a dual energy transfer loop in the Royalmount commercial building, a project located in the heart of the Island of Montreal.

Serge Beaudoin and Pierre-Samuel Beaudoin receiving the FIDIC award in Cape Town. (CNW Group/gbi)

As lead engineer, gbi proposed a solution based on two interconnected energy transfer loops that optimize energy sharing between buildings, according to the specific needs of each space. With 150 geothermal wells reaching depths of 600 feet, renewable energy sources, geothermal and hydroelectricity, supply 86 % of the project's energy needs in a highly densified urban environment.

"This international award recognizes our ability to design concrete and innovative energy solutions tailored to the challenges of modernity. My greatest pride is that, as a team, we achieved all the objectives while showcasing the expertise of Quebec engineering. Since this concept can be replicated for both buildings and entire districts, we are optimistic about adapting it to other projects on a global scale." — Serge Beaudoin, P.Eng., president and principal designer of the energy transfer loop

"The Royalmount energy project embodies a vision that goes far beyond the simple construction of a shopping center, inspiring a paradigm shift toward carbon-neutral, efficient infrastructure focused on community needs." — Pierre-Samuel Beaudoin, P.Eng., vice president, Strategic Advisory Services

This international recognition adds to another distinction received on September 22, 2025, highlighting the excellence and diversity of gbi's projects. The firm was also honored at the Quebec Consulting Engineering Awards Gala, hosted by the Association of Consulting Engineering Firms of Quebec, winning an Award of Excellence in the Building – Structure category for the Awacak Okiskinohamatowikamikowaw School project.

About gbi

gbi is a multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm that supports a diverse clientele, both public and private, in the realization of sustainable and innovative projects. Each mandate is an opportunity to build strong partnerships based on trust, collaboration, and technical excellence.

www.gbi.ca

SOURCE gbi

Media contact: Mireille Beaudin, Director, Strategic Advisory Services, 438-686-6632, [email protected]