MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - gbi is proud to announce that it has won two prestigious awards at the Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards Gala organized by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC), recognizing the excellence and impact of its projects nationwide.

Award of Excellence – Awacak Okiskinohamatowikamikowaw School

The first award was presented to gbi for the construction of the Awacak Okiskinohamatowikamikowaw elementary school in Manawan, a project with deep significance for the Atikamekw community. Designed to meet the community's educational and cultural needs, the school provides a modern, safe, and resilient environment that promotes education and the transmission of traditional knowledge. Through an integrated approach and active community involvement, gbi delivered a sustainable, geothermal-powered infrastructure that serves as a true gathering place.

This project was also recognized last September at the Quebec Consulting Engineering Awards Gala of the Association des firmes de génie-conseil du Québec, earning the Award of Excellence in the Building Structure category.

Award of Excellence – Energy Transfer Loops at Royalmount

The second award highlights the Royalmount energy transfer loops project, recognized for its innovative approach to sustainable development and energy efficiency. As lead engineer, gbi designed and implemented a dual energy transfer loop, the first of its kind in Canada, optimizing energy sharing between buildings. This solution achieves a 30.9% reduction in energy consumption and a 93% decrease in GHG emissions compared to a conventional shopping center.

"These awards highlight our teams' commitment to building more sustainable and inclusive communities while showcasing Quebec's engineering expertise. We are proud to contribute to projects that improve quality of life and inspire the future," said Serge Beaudoin, P.Eng., President of gbi.

