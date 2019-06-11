GB Sciences Obtains Exclusive License for Patented Oral Thin Film Technology Containing Cannabis and Hemp-Derived Ingredients

Oral thin films provide a convenient and accurate delivery system with increased bioavailability of cannabis active ingredients for patients

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) today announced it has obtained an exclusive license to formulate, manufacture, and sell cannabis-infused oral thin films through its MME-licensed subsidiaries and affiliates GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, GB Sciences Nevada, LLC, and GB Sciences Las Vegas, LLC, under US Patent Number 10,265,362 B2 issued April 2019.

GB Sciences' new oral thin films will be sold in Louisiana and Nevada, reflecting the company's commitment to providing advanced medical cannabis products. Oral thin films are rapidly gaining popularity due to their efficacy, convenience, and discreteness, and sales are increasing rapidly in major cannabis markets including California and Colorado.

"Securing this patented technology will allow us to get our patent-pending active pharmaceutical ingredients into the hands of patients in Louisiana and Nevada right away. This is great for patients, who have access to an entirely new way to consume precisely-dosed cannabis without the potential drawbacks of other delivery systems. And nobody else has this technology - making it a good mechanism for GB Sciences to further monetize its considerable intellectual property portfolio," explained John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences, Inc.

"Oral thin films are very effective, easy to use, and have many advantages over other delivery systems on the market. We can precisely dose each strip, and patients who can't swallow will have no problem taking these," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of GB Sciences. "The active ingredients in cannabis, such as cannabinoids and terpenes, are more bioavailable via oral thin films because they're absorbed directly by the cells in the mouth, then pass into the bloodstream. That means quicker delivery and more complete dosing, without some of the negatives associated with edibles."

"Incorporating this technology into our Louisiana operations is consistent with our approach of providing effective delivery systems, offering product options, and putting the patients first," said John Davis, President of GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC.

GB Sciences' oral thin films will be infused with either cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Some will contain defined ratios of CBD:THC, and others will contain proprietary active ingredients developed to target specific conditions, such as chronic pain or inflammation, from GB Sciences' intellectual property portfolio.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

