GB Sciences Names Darin Carpenter as Executive Vice President of Cannabis Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) today announced the appointment to GB Sciences' executive team of Darin Carpenter as the company's new Executive Vice President for Operations and General Manager, bringing his extensive and nationally-recognized experience streamlining production, improving product quality, and increasing profitability to GBS.

"Darin's distinguished track record says it all. He comes to the job having successfully led one hundred million-dollar operations at some of America's best-respected and profitable cannabis companies, and that experience is vitally important to GBS's focus on expanding consumer access to the highest-quality cannabis products. We're delighted to welcome him to the team," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of the GB Sciences Board.

In his new role, Mr. Carpenter will design and implement business strategies, marketing, manage the company's cultivation and manufacturing operations, create and maintain tight budgets, and take the lead in monitoring and improving company performance and capital.

Mr. Carpenter, a decorated Special Operations Combat Medic veteran from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, began his civilian career as Global Technical Operations Manager for renowned plant genetics company World Wide Wheat, where he also oversaw financials, land procurement negotiations, and agriculture crop management for a commercial production subsidiary, World Grain, LLC.

In 2012, Mr. Carpenter entered the medical cannabis industry as head geneticist for the Bloom Dispensaries' cultivation center in Phoenix, AZ. At Bloom, he was responsible for data collection and plant strain evaluation. He also served in an operation's consultative capacity, focusing on new methods to improve product quality and yield, and eventually managed the company's full facilities operations.

He subsequently joined Tryke Companies as Director of Operations/Cultivation, where he was responsible for driving $72 million in annual revenue from the company's 90,000 square feet of cultivations and extraction labs both in Arizona and Nevada. In this capacity he oversaw standard operating procedures, security department development and execution, genetics/breeding, fertigation and plant nutrition, and process and yield improvement. He also sat on Nevada Governor's Regulatory Task Force Advisory Board.

Most recently, Mr. Carpenter served as Senior Vice President/Chief Operations Officer for Flora, a cannabis company consisting of 300,000 square feet of grow, and he was the primary designer of the company's $48 million state-of-the-art facility in Monterey County, CA.

He holds a Bachelors of Sciences in Genetics, Cellular and Developmental Biology from Arizona State University.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or Liz Bianco, Director of Publicity, liz@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://gbsciences.com/

