Gay Lea Foods Mines for Recipe Gold in Latest #BakeitForward Holiday Give

"At Gay Lea Foods, we believe that every recipe tells a story. This holiday season, our award-winning #BakeItForward program will uncover the people behind these stories, traditions and recipes and let us see how they demonstrate their love through baking," says Marcela Rodriguez, Gay Lea Masterbrand Manager at Gay Lea Foods. "We know that long-standing family recipes are not just recipes – they are a window into the past and a tool we use to connect with one another. They help us remember who we are and where we came from. That's why we've launched this campaign and why we are encouraging everyone to capture and celebrate their own personal stories. Our goal is to honour the real people from past generations that make our holiday traditions so special and celebrate the joy that they bring, while also encouraging people to dig for recipe gold in their own backyards. We really hope this campaign inspires them to do so."

Gay Lea Foods is also extremely excited to be surprising 1,400 unsuspecting Ontario residents on their doorsteps with copies of its newly launched holiday book as well as handy baking supplies including its European-inspired specialty butter, Bakers Gold, perfect for making flakey pastries and decadent desserts.

Committing further to their vision to Enrich communities co-operatively, Gay Lea Foods will also be delivering special surprises to youth in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood alongside GTA dairy entrepreneur, Rex's Premium Ice Cream, while spreading the word about its founder's remarkable story. A newly launched ice cream shop featuring delicious and unique worldly recipes, including flavours inspired by owner Abdul Ali's Somali heritage, Rex's Premium Ice Cream not only serves up delicious treats but also raises money for Ali's grassroots program, RexReads, while doing so. The program donates free, new books to underserved youth in GTA communities – and to help support Ali's mission, this holiday season, Gay Lea Foods will be donating dairy supplies to the popular ice cream shop to help it raise additional funds for its charitable program while also partnering with it to surprise underserved youth who deserve it most.

Follow along on Instagram @gayleafoodscoop and share your #BakeItForward story with us.

Dedicated to staying connected to Canadians and bringing people together through baking, Gay Lea Foods worked with Chalkboard Marketing for strategy, creative and execution.

ABOUT GAY LEA FOODS CO-OPERATIVE LTD.

Gay Lea Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative with members on roughly 1,400 dairy farms in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 4,100 producers and shareholders. Together, we are passionate about producing foods and high-quality ingredients that our customers love and trust, while ensuring the value our business creates flows to the members of our co-operative, our employees, and the communities we touch. This is how we achieve our Vision of Enriching communities cooperatively. This is what we are working together to achieve. This is Gay Lea Foods. Please visit gaylea.com to learn more.

SOURCE Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

For further information: please contact: Sharon Lassman, [email protected]