Gay Lea Foods Inspires People to #BakeItForward While Thanking Mental Health and Grocery Workers for Their Service

As an extension of the co-operative's original baking kit campaign launched in the spring, Gay Lea Foods is now going one step further by giving 1,400 lucky people across the GTA everything they need to not only bake something delicious for themselves but also for someone who they feel could use something to smile about – and who doesn't need that right now?

"This campaign is about fostering connectivity and experiencing the joy of giving more than anything else," says Rob London, Director of Marketing, Gay Lea Foods. "When we originally delivered baking kits to residents and frontline grocery workers back in May, we did it as a way to alleviate the shortage of baking supplies while also giving people something to do as they adjusted to our new normal. The feedback we received was overwhelming, so we decided to evolve the program further by encouraging people to not only bake for themselves but also for others. There is no greater joy in life than making someone else happy – and we're really excited to see how this all rolls out. We're equally excited about honouring frontline mental health and grocery workers for their on-going service. We couldn't get through this pandemic without them."

Deeply rooted in its original mandate to build a better future for farmers and their communities while delivering quality dairy and food products to people across Canada, Gay Lea Foods hopes that #BakeItForward will inspire those across the GTA and beyond to deliver joy through baking during this unusually difficult time. GTA residents and frontline workers who receive the kits are being gifted with everything they need to bake, decorate and gift wrap their creation. In addition, each kit will include the co-operative's new European-inspired specialty butter, Bakers Gold, perfect for making flakey pastries and decadent desserts.

So, how will you #BakeItForward this holiday season?

Committed to staying connected to Canadians and bringing people together through baking, Gay Lea Foods worked alongside Chalkboard Marketing and Purpose Ink to roll out this program.

Gay Lea Foods is as renowned for its co-operative-inspired values as it is for its quality products: from the moment our milk is Born on the Farm, until our products reach the table, our farmers, members and employees collaborate to meet member needs, contribute to the sustainable development of communities, and ensure that Gay Lea Foods is well positioned to lead as a thriving and innovative Canadian food business. 100% Canadian-owned and operated, the co-operative is the first of its kind to include licensed dairy cow and dairy goat members, and process both kinds of milk into a range of dairy products – from the consumer favourite Spreadables and North America's first SmoothTM Cottage Cheese, to Nothing But CheeseTM, an innovative snack made with 100% cheese.

SOURCE Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

All products included in each kit have been packaged in an environment that adheres to strict health and safety guidelines.

