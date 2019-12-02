Gay Lea Foods Delivers Milk and Cookies for the Holidays, Spreading Joy to Thousands Across Ontario

Synonymous with spreading joy and baking with butter during the holiday season, Gay Lea Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned co-operative with members on more than 1,400 dairy farms in Ontario and Manitoba. To help celebrate the holidays, the values-driven co-operative will be handing out 1,400 cookies and cartons of milk per day throughout the month of December. DFO is pleased to collaborate with Gay Lea, supporting growth and awareness of quality Ontario Dairy products.

"We're excited to be bringing our milk and cookies delivery truck to thousands of people this holiday season and look forward to celebrating alongside them while also connecting with those who make our communities better," says Rob Goodwill, Chair of Gay Lea Foods. "We have a long history of spreading joy through baking and this program gives our collective of farming families an opportunity to thank all the families who support our local farmers each and every day."

From its farms and production facilities, to its distribution networks and employees, Gay Lea Foods leads with the co-operative inspired values and principles upon which the co-operative was founded in 1958.

ABOUT GAY LEA FOODS CO-OPERATIVE LTD.

Gay Lea Foods is as renowned for its co-operative-inspired values as it is for its quality products: from the moment our milk is Born on the Farm, until our products reach the table, our farmers, members and employees collaborate to meet member needs, contribute to the sustainable development of communities, and ensure that Gay Lea Foods is well positioned to lead as a thriving and innovative Canadian food business. 100% Canadian-owned and operated, the co-operative is the first of its kind to include licensed dairy cow and dairy goat members, and process both kinds of milk into a range of dairy products – from the consumer favourite Spreadables and North America's first SmoothTM Cottage Cheese, to Nothing But CheeseTM, an innovative snack made with 100% cheese.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO

Dairy farming is the largest sector of Ontario agriculture, and Dairy Farmers of Ontario is the marketing group that represents them. It's made up of the same farmers who run the farms, and who produce the milk and dairy that you put on your table. DFO is proudly owned and operated by Ontario's dairy farm families. It's our mission to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk. The origin of what would eventually become Dairy Farmers of Ontario goes back over 50 years to the Milk Act of 1965. The Milk Act called for the creation of a body that would buy all the milk produced on Ontario farms and sell it to the processors. As a result, the Ontario Milk Marketing Board was created. Thirty years later, Dairy Farmers of Ontario was created following the merger of the Ontario Milk Marketing Board and the Ontario Cream Producers' Marketing Board.

