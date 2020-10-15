Gauvreau & Associates Makes Debut on 2020 Growth List Ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gauvreau & Associates is pleased to announce that it has been named in the 32nd annual Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. They are one of the fastest growing CPA firms in the country, along with being the 28th fastest growing professional services company in Canada. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canada's top private and public companies based on five-year revenue growth. Gauvreau & Associates earned its spot with a five-year growth of 221%. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

To qualify, Gauvreau & Associates provided its financial documents that captured its gross annual sales, confirming the company's growth.

Gauvreau & Associates founder Robert Gauvreau is very proud of his team's accomplishments, "We are incredibly honoured to be recognized on the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. We are equal parts humbled and filled with pride to be listed amongst so many other incredible Canadian Businesses who are achieving exceptional levels of success in their businesses and industries. We are passionate about the value we serve and are thrilled to have reached this incredible achievement."

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

About The Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business:

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Gauvreau & Associates

Gauvreau & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants is an award-winning licensed public accounting firm that specializes in providing proactive accounting, advisory, and taxation services to businesses, practicing professionals, and individuals. G&A also provides a virtual CFO program which helps high performing entrepreneurs establish their criteria for achieving financial results and guarantees business success.

Our firm was established in 2008 based on the vision to create a public accounting firm focusing on 3 fundamental principles: to provide the highest quality of financial reporting and taxation services, to provide a proactive approach to accounting and taxation planning, and to provide the highest level of client service.

Our team are highly skilled accounting and financial professionals who are in the business of identifying the path to success for their clients and who outline the necessary steps to achieve the financial and business results that our clients desire. Ultimately, we help our clients achieve financial freedom. Our team has realized much success which has contributed to a growing clientele and has allowed our firm to continually evolve and add valued professionals to our growing team of accounting and tax experts.

At Gauvreau & Associates, we value our culture of hard work and commitment to the 3 fundamental principles of which the firm was founded. We look forward to the opportunity of growing with our clients and continually working together to ensure that all of our client's financial expectations are exceeded and that any services we offer continue to evolve with the businesses we serve.

A photo accompanying this announcement can be found HERE .

SOURCE Gauvreau & Associates

For further information: Media contact: For more information/media inquiries: Nabeela Aysen, [email protected]