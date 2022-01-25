Gatorade Signs Endorsement Deal with NBA Champion OG Anunoby

Gatorade Canada continues to bolster athlete roster with top NBA player

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Gatorade® Canada announces an endorsement deal with NBA Champion OG Anunoby, the brand's newest athlete partnership fuelling Gatorade Canada's impressive athlete roster.

Gatorade Signs Endorsement Deal with OG Anunoby (CNW Group/PepsiCo Canada)

The partnership announcement comes during the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, which has seen Anunoby put up a career-high in points per game since entering the league in 2017, as the 23rd overall draft pick. Anunoby was an integral part of the Toronto Raptors 2019 Championship season, where the team secured their first ever Larry O'Brien Trophy for the Canadian franchise. He continues to evolve with his versatility, disruptive defense and progress as an offensive threat on the court.

"We see OG as a multidimensional athlete, and always pushing to become a better player and leader," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Canada. "We're looking forward to fuelling his performance and creating a stronger link with basketball through our world-class athletes in Canada."

"Gatorade has been part of the game since I can remember," said Anunoby. "It's great to join a team focused on performance and fuelling the best athletes in the world. It's cool to be a part of the future of this iconic brand."

Gatorade and the NBA have a longstanding partnership spanning decades. During the 2017-2018 season the NBA D League became the NBA G League, continuing Gatorade's commitment to the development and preparation of elite players, coaches and training staff.

Anunoby joins a Gatorade Canada athlete roster including some of the most elite Canadian athletes including Hayley Wickenheiser, Marie-Philip Poulin, Andre DeGrasse, Sidney Crosby, Alexis Lafrenière, Aurélie Rivard, Tyler McGregor, and Bianca Andreescu. He also joins the ranks of the brand's global NBA roster which includes Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George and Zion Williamson.

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada

