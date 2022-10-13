GATORADE® CANADA PARTNERS WITH THE PWHPA FOR UPCOMING SEASON

Gatorade® is Set to Fuel World-Class Athletes as it Continues to Evolve and Diversify its Partnership Strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Gatorade® Canada, the leader in sports fuel, announces a new partnership deal with The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) on their upcoming 2022-23 season kicking off with the Secret® Dream Gap Tour on October 14th in Montreal. This partnership further supports Gatorade's mission to invest in areas that fuel sports culture, evolving partnerships and breaking down barriers that keep athletes from playing or staying in the game.

Gatorade will support the PWHPA throughout The Secret® Dream Gap Tour, which features stars Marie Philip-Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield along with 43 Olympians, and more than 75 players with national level experience and top college graduates. The partnership will be built on fueling athletic performance through a foundation of educational seminars.

Gatorade is a scientifically formulated product leveraging over 55 years of athletic research in exercise science and sports nutrition to support athletic performance. The roster of PWHPA players will be guided through Sweat Testing and nutritional resources facilitated by world-renowned experts from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). Additionally, Gatorade Canada will help strengthen the value of community efforts with girls and women's players at sports clinics throughout the Secret® Dream Gaps Tour city stops. The partnership will also include product collaborations, content development and social and public relations support.

"Gatorade sports drink was created for a single purpose, to fuel athletic performance across a multitude of sports. Gatorade Canada is on a mission to fuel more Canadian athletes, reaching more diverse athletes and more sports to help them achieve excellence in sports performance," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Marketing Director, Gatorade. "The PWHPA promotes some of the best-in-class women professional hockey players in the world and we couldn't be prouder to partner with an organization that has fought for the investment in women's hockey and a league that can foster competitive play."

"As we continuously look for ways to increase the awareness of the talent in women's hockey, we're extremely excited to partner with the leader in sports fuel," said Jayna Hefford, Operations Consultant for the PWHPA. "Gatorade's mission to help athletes achieve excellence in their sport will further drive our world-class athletes into the biggest, most competitive season to date."

The Secret® Dream Gap Tour will stop in multiple cities across North America over a series of weekend events, culminating in a championship weekend in March 2023 to determine the winner of the Secret® Cup. PWHPA athletes will continue to train in groups within one of the five regions (Boston, Calgary, Minnesota, Montreal, and Toronto), with plans to compete at events with teammates from across these locations.

Gatorade Canada continues to build the most diverse and impactful roster of athletes and partnerships as it re-writes its strategy and serves to represent all athletes. Follow the collaboration along @GatoradeCanada and @PWHPA.

About PepsiCo Canada

PepsiCo Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company, employing over 11,000 Canadians and operating over 384 manufacturing and distribution facilities across the country. The company is organized into two business units: PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada. PepsiCo Beverages Canada includes brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, and Aquafina. PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of Frito Lay Canada (which includes brands such as the Lay's, Doritos, and Tostitos brands) and Quaker (which includes brands such as Quaker Chewy, Life, and Harvest Crunch). PepsiCo Canada, in turn, is part of the global PepsiCo, Inc., family. For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca.

About the PWHPA

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women and future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Secret® Dream Gap Tour, visit pwhpa.com.

Media Inquiries:



Gatorade Canada

Meagan Smith | [email protected]

Michelle Bigda | [email protected]

PWHPA Media Consultant

Ashley McLellan | [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada