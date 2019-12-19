Gatorade® Canada Inks Partnership with Breakout Canadian Tennis Phenomenon Bianca Andreescu

The partnership comes on the heels of the Mississauga, Ontario native's electric year on the WTA tour that saw her WTA ranking skyrocket into the top five in the world. Her rapid ascent was a result of Premier titles at Indian Wells and Rogers Cup as well as a Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. Andreescu is the only Canadian in the Open Era, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2004. She capped off a memorable year with two more prestigious awards - the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy for Canada's top athlete of the year and the WTA Newcomer of the Year award.

"Gatorade has a rich legacy of partnering with the highest caliber of athletes, and Bianca has already demonstrated her place in an unparalleled group of athletes," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Canada. "We believe Bianca has one of the brightest futures of anyone in tennis and we look forward to fueling her to victory for years to come."



"I'm so pumped to be teaming up with an amazing brand like Gatorade and to have them as a supportive partner for my journey ahead," said Andreescu. "Gatorade has always fuelled the best athletes in the world. This partnership is an amazing opportunity for the future".

Andreescu joins an accomplished team of world-class athletes in the Gatorade family, including Sidney Crosby, Marie-Philip Poulin, Andre DeGrasse, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, Todd Gurley, Dwyane Wade, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George and Jayson Tatum.

Gatorade Canada is also fuelling the future of tennis with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with national sport organization, Tennis Canada and the premier Rogers Cup in Toronto and Montreal.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada

For further information: Andrea Helmer / Karolina Weglarz, PRAXIS, 416-453-2218 / 647-968-6209, Andrea@praxispr.ca / karolina@praxispr.ca