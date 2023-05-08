Gatorade Announces Partnership with WNBA Basketball Star Kia Nurse

Gatorade continues to diversify partnership portfolio with addition of Kia Nurse and women's basketball

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Gatorade® Canada is proud to announce its partnership with Kia Nurse of the Seattle Storm. The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Gatorade and Nurse, as they continue to support and celebrate the continued achievements of women's sports. This partnership maintains Gatorade's and Nurse's commitment to investing in areas that fuel the future of sport, the sport culture and breaking down barriers to keep athletes in the game. The Hamilton, Ontario native has taken basketball by storm as a two-time NCAA® women's basketball champion, WNBA All-Star, and Canadian Olympian. In addition to her success on the court, Nurse has used her platform to create programs that support top-tier girls basketball players with developing their skills, as well as camps that give young athletes the opportunity to have access to training and skills development. Nurse also shares her knowledge on TSN in her role as NBA and NCAA Basketball analyst.

Gatorade has been diversifying its partnerships in a multitude of sports, including women's basketball. This partnership with Nurse, who is a star player in the WNBA, is a testament to Gatorade's commitment to supporting women's basketball and promoting gender equality in sports.

"I am excited to partner with Gatorade, a brand that has been synonymous with sports for decades," said Kia Nurse. "On the court, I know the importance of proper hydration and its role in fuelling my body for top performance. Off the court, I am thrilled to have Gatorade as a partner as I continue to work towards achieving my goals in supporting girls' basketball in Canada and growing the sport. I am excited to see what we can achieve together and the impact we can make in the sports community."

As part of the partnership, Gatorade will support the Kia Nurse Elite program as well as the Kia Nurse Basketball Academy . "This collaboration will help provide young athletes with resources on the importance of hydration in sports and the ways it helps athletes perform at a higher level," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Beverages Canada. "At Gatorade, we are committed to supporting athletes of all levels, and we are excited to work with Kia to inspire the next generation of basketball players."

Nurse joins a Gatorade Canada athlete roster that is stacked with some of the most elite Canadian female athletes including; Marie-Philip Poulin, Hayley Wickenheiser, Leylah Fernandez and Aurélie Rivard. The roster also includes Andre DeGrasse, Sidney Crosby and Tyler McGregor. In addition to supporting some of the best female athletes in the world, Gatorade will be on the sidelines during Canada's first WNBA game on May 13th, as the official hydration partner.

