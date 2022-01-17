Gatorade Announces Partnership with Break-Out Canadian Tennis Player Leylah Fernandez

The partnership follows the breakthrough 2021 season for the Montreal, Quebec native, who won the hearts of tennis fans globally last year. Fernandez's undeniable talent and consistency led her WTA ranking to skyrocket from #88 to #24 in the world. In addition to capturing the title at the 2021 Monterrey Open and a successful main draw debut at the Indian Wells Open, Fernandez gained international acclaim as she defeated three of the top five seeds in the world en route to the finals at the US Open Grand Slam. The feat led Fernandez to become one of the youngest Grand Slam finalists in history and cemented her status as one of tennis' brightest rising stars. Fernandez concluded the year with an honourable acknowledgement by the Canadian Press, winning the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award for female Canadian athlete of the year.

The new season brings opportunity to improve performance for this rising star. "It's so exciting to be part of the Gatorade team and among some of the greatest athletes in the world," said Fernandez. "I'm honoured to be a part of an organization that helps fuel athletic performance and is invested in the initiatives I'm passionate about, so we can work together collaboratively."

"We are proud to have Leylah join the Gatorade family and fuel her journey as a young athlete playing with so much heart and skill," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Canada. "Leylah is everything we look for in a Gatorade athlete. We can't wait to continue to welcome the next generation of athletes and support their development, as women in sport and exceptional athletes."

Fernandez joins a Gatorade Canada athlete roster that is stacked with some of the most elite Canadian athletes including; Marie-Philip Poulin, Hayley Wickenheiser, Andre DeGrasse, Sidney Crosby, Alexis Lafrenière, Aurélie Rivard, Tyler McGregor, as well as fellow Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu.

Gatorade Canada is fuelling the future of tennis with the continuation of a multi-year partnership with national sport organization, Tennis Canada.

