Gatling Expands Drill Program to 20,000 meters at Larder Gold Project

News provided by

Gatling Exploration Inc.

Aug 13, 2019, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that, due to the success of the initial 10,000 meters of drilling, it is expanding the 2019 program to 20,000 meters. The additional drill meters will continue to focus on expanding the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland deposits, as well exploring the recently permitted Kir Vit property.

Exploration Drill Program Highlights

Figure 1. Larder Project long section hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 1. Larder Project long section hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 2. Bear Deposit hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 2. Bear Deposit hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 3. Larder Gold Project surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 3. Larder Gold Project surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 4. Kir Vit property surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 4. Kir Vit property surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
Figure 1. Larder Project long section hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.) Figure 2. Bear Deposit hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.) Figure 3. Larder Gold Project surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.) Figure 4. Kir Vit property surface drilling status map showing local geology. (CNW Group/Gatling Exploration Inc.)
  • Additional 10,000 meters to focus on deposit expansion and new, high-grade targets. Gatling has extended the program to 20,000 meters with the aim of expanding mineralized horizons at Bear, Cheminis and Fernland and also exploring new intrusion-related mineralization at the Kir Vit property.
  • Exceptional Hit Rate. The first six holes drilled at the Bear deposit all intersected gold mineralization. The holes confirmed historical high-grade lenses, tested down plunge continuity and extended the mineralized zones to the west towards the Cheminis deposit. Gatling has completed 13 drill holes to date with 7 holes drilled at Bear and Cheminis deposits with assays pending.
  • Mineralized Trend with 4 km of Strike. Gatling considers the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits to be part of one large mineralized system with a strike length of 4 km along the Cadillac-Larder Break with small displacements within each deposit. The recent results demonstrate that the Bear Deposit has strong continuity along strike over 500 meters and with a depth component over 700 meters within the North Carbonate Gold ("North") zone (Figure 2).
  • Two Rigs, Ongoing Drilling. Two rigs are currently drilling at the Larder Gold Project with one rig exploring the Bear and Cheminis deposits and the second rig exploring the Kir Vit zone (Figures 1, 3 & 4).

Summary of 2019 Completed Drill Holes to Date

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

UTM East

UTM North

Elev (m)

Assays Received

GTR-19-001A

171

-67

1,047

600900

5330950

327

GTR-19-002

171

-67

996

600953

5330933

327

GTR-19-003

171

-67

1,011

600791

5330931

319

GTR-19-004W

171

-50

447

600791

5330931

319

GTR-19-005W2

180

-67

652

600791

5330931

319

GTR-19-006A

174

-65

921

600794

5330920

320

Assays Pending

GTR-19-007A

170

-75

1509

601007

5331166

318

GTR-19-008

315

-77

369

599330

5330194

320

GTR-19-009

180

-67

1070

600750

5330946

329

GTR-19-010

315

-77

381

599408

5330255

330

GTR-19-011

325.6

-72

309

599505

5330297

330

GTR-19-012

330

-72

339

599598

5330326

324

GTR-19-013

180

-66

642

599674

5330483

328

Results from 2019 Drill Holes

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone






GTR-19-001A

815.0

820.0

5.0

1.0

North

Including

816.0

817.0

1.0

1.9

North

and Including

818.0

819.0

1.0

1.4

North

890.0

891.0

1.0

3.4

Ultramafics

933.5

934.5

1.0

2.3

South Flow






GTR-19-002

825.0

830.0

5.0

1.3

North /Ultramafics

Including

826.4

827.0

0.6

5.9

North /Ultramafics

846.0

847.0

1.0

2.2

Ultramafics

851.0

852.0

1.0

2.9

Ultramafics

925.0

927.0

2.0

0.6

South Flow






GTR-19-003

797.0

803.1

6.1

20.7

North /Graphitic Zone

808.0

815.0

7.8

6.6

North /Graphitic Zone

821.0

822.0

1.0

3.2

Ultramafics

967.2

968.8

1.6

1.9

South Flow






GTR-19-004W

782.0

790.0

8.0

10.8

North

919.0

920.0

1.0

1.2

South Flow






GTR-19-005W2

788.0

793.0

5.0

12.7

North

810.1

815.0

4.9

2.5

Ultramafics

917.0

918.0

1.0

1.0

South Flow






GTR-19-006A

750.5

753.5

3.0

9.7

North

770.6

772.0

1.4

1.3

Ultramafics

871.0

875.0

4.0

8.5

Altered South Flow

879.0

882.0

3.0

1.2

South Flow

Nathan Tribble, Vice President Exploration stated, "The goal of our initial 10,000 m program at the Larder Gold Project was to confirm historical high-grade lenses and expand the footprint of the existing deposits. We are very pleased with our success so far and have doubled the program to a total of 20,000 m.  The expanded program will also include drill testing a number of attractive high-grade gold targets on our newly acquired Kir Vit property."

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., Vice President Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO
Gatling Exploration Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information: on Gatling, contact Investor Relations, Telephone: 1-888-316-1050, Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Organization Profile

Gatling Exploration Inc.

You just read:

Gatling Expands Drill Program to 20,000 meters at Larder Gold Project

News provided by

Gatling Exploration Inc.

Aug 13, 2019, 08:00 ET