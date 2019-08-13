Gateway is Now the Official Casino Partner of the NFL in Canada and Presenting Sponsor of the NFL Fantasy App!

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL in Canada as their first Canadian Land-Based Casino Partner. We know there are millions of football fans across Canada and to be able to offer exclusive, unique experiences to them at our properties is very exciting," said Carrie Kormos, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Gateway Casinos. "This comes at such an exciting time as the NFL is celebrating 100 years of football this season and we look forward to celebrating with them as a new partner in Canada."

"NFL Canada is truly proud to be working with Gateway to collaborate and help accelerate its business in Canada," said David Thomson, the managing director of NFL Canada. "Like the NFL and our players, Gateway sets itself apart in the market through unparalleled teamwork and commitment to excellence, which makes our new partnership so powerful in Canada."

Beginning with the NFL Fantasy Draft, this multi-year sponsorship is focused on Gateway offering unique NFL experiences for their customers throughout their casino and food and beverage properties. Gateway and MATCH Eatery & Public House locations will be the ultimate gameday destination for customers and football fans throughout the NFL season leading all the way through to the Super Bowl. From interactive game day décor, to unique opportunities to meet NFL players and alumni, and exclusive promotions; football fans will be treated to a fully immersive NFL experience from the moment they enter the venue.

To officially launch the partnership and get everyone ready for the 2019 NFL season, Gateway has several marquee events planned this month:

The Official Kickoff Tailgate Party! – Join us at your favourite Gateway location on August 22nd to celebrate the partnership and watch the Oakland Raiders host the Green Bay Packers in Canada. Gateway's Casino Rama Resort in Rama, ON will host a kickoff event at Simcoe Yard House and guests attending Starlight Casino in New Westminster, BC will have the opportunity to get up close and snap a picture with the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

All locations will have tailgate activities, the chance to win fantastic prizes and enjoy signature game day food and drink specials.

Gateway's NFL Fantasy Football Draft – August 8 to September 6, 2019

It's Fantasy Pool Season! And Gateway and MATCH are the official partner of the NFL Fantasy App so we want groups to come in and host their draft parties with us! All groups who book a draft party at any of our locations will be entered to win a trip for ten to an NFL game to be awarded on November 2nd through https://www.myclubeatanddrink.com/.

Gateway's NFL Pick'Em Pool – Beginning on September 5th, participants can sign up to test their skill at picking each week's NFL game winner to take home their share of a $15,000 prize pool – prizing will be awarded weekly, monthly and the grand prize will be drawn the day following the end of the regular season. Guests can also be entered to win fantastic prizes, and receive exclusive NFL game day specials by going to https://www.myclubeatanddrink.com/.

Run For The Money Kiosk Promotion* – August 28 to October 27, 2019

Customers can swipe daily to enter and receive instant prizes and rewards including NFL merchandise, food & beverage offers, bonus ballots, etc. They will select from a variety of NFL branded football helmets to reveal their instant win prize. Bi-weekly prize draws at all participating sites will take place where draw winners must toss a nerf football through an NFL branded game board to determine their prize. On October 27, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. (*promotion may vary by location)



About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada. Across its 27 gaming properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta, Gateway currently employs approximately 8,279 people and boasts approximately 440 table games (including 48 poker tables), 13,915 slots, 93 restaurants and bars and 561 hotel rooms. Gateway is the service provider for the Central, Southwest and North gaming Bundles in Ontario, which includes 11 properties in their portfolio. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley's Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Further information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

About NFL

The National Football League is one of the world's most popular sports leagues, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the board. The NFL is the industry leader on a wide range of fronts.

